Lockport woman dead following motorcycle crash

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say a Lockport woman is dead following a motorcycle collision in the Town of Royalton.

Police say Troopers out of Lockport were dispatched to the intersection of Chestnut Hill and Mill Roads just after noon on Sunday.

Officials tell News 4 after further investigation, 41-year-old Alicia Calderone was operating a 2004 Suzuki when she lost control traveling east on Chestnut Hill Road. Calderone then turned north on Mill Road, struck a curb, and then a boulder off the side of the road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

This is still an ongoing investigation, according to police.