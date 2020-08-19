Lockport woman faces charges for sex offense against a child

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged 27-year-old Malyssa Sue Spillman of Lockport with two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

Officials tell News 4 Spillman is accused of committing the offenses against a child on separate occasions in the Towns of Lockport and Newfane.

Bail was set at $2,000 following her arraignment at the Niagara County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Spillman is due back in Newfane Town Court on August 18 and Lockport Town Court on August 19.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.