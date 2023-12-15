LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One woman in Lockport is making it her mission to help nursing home residents feel special during the holidays.

Ashley Grimaldi’s giving gifts to seniors at area assisted living facilities who might not get them otherwise.

“It just brings so much joy,” she said.

She calls it “Adopt a Senior.” She’s doing it through community donations.

Each senior is getting a pair of socks, foot lotion, and a card from the person who made the gift possible.

“This is not a me thing. This is an everyone thing. There’s been so many people and businesses that reached out and said want to be involved in this,” said Grimaldi.

The Lockport homeowner said she was partially inspired by some co-workers who did it in other parts of the country. But the real reason lies closer to home when Ashley visited her grandmother in a nursing home.

“I would see so many people that had nobody that would come to see them, and it would crush me.”

This is now Ashley’s fourth annual “Adopt a Senior” drive. The gifts cost $23. This year, she raised enough for 276 seniors. “Honestly, the social media and the people that are sharing a post [have made it successful].”

Ashley plans to deliver the gifts just before Christmas.

“I want to do it for as long as I can. I love it.”

If you’d like to make a donation, please contact Ashley here.