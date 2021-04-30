Lockport’s Historic Palace Theatre reopens Saturday following $3.5M renovation

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Downtown Lockport’s Historic Palace Theatre is set to reopen Saturday after undergoing a $3.5 million renovation.

The historic theater underwent interior improvements, installation of new seating, floors and a larger orchestra pit. Guests will enjoy an overhauled lobby, brand new seating, dedicated will-call, concession, bar and merchandise areas.

The orchestra pit has been deepened and widened to fit a hydraulic lift. Modern shows coming to the Lockport theater will enjoy a modern stage rigging system and audio/visual equipment upgrades. New screens, backdrops and curtains will also dawn the stage.

The governor’s office says $600,000 of the $3.5 million in funding was provided governor’s ‘Downtown Revitalization Initiative.’ Fund through the program are provided to New York communities to help revitalize communities and support local projects.

View photos of the renovation here.

The theater will celebrate its newly renovated facility on Saturday with the “Dazzling Through the Decades Gala.” The general public will be welcomed back to view the renovations from May 2 through May 6. More details are available here.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says the renovations will allow Western New Yorkers to enjoy the historic theater for years to come.

“The arts entice people to downtowns all over New York State and our recovery depends on their success. The renovations at the Palace Theater will further add to its historic charm and help ensure it will be enjoyed by Western New Yorkers for many years to come. This is yet another example of the transformation happening in Lockport thanks to our Downtown Revitalization Initiative,” said Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.

Continuing renovations to the theater’s roof and the addition of a roof-mounted solar system are expected to be completed by summer 2022.