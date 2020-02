LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly driving drunk with a child in the car.

They say Lewis Ackerson was found slumped behind the wheel of his car on Ridge Road in Lockport yesterday.

A three-year-old was also in the car.

Ackerson allegedly fought with deputies who were trying to arrest him.

The Sheriff says Ackerson was also charged with a DWI three weeks ago.