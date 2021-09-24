Man hit by car on South Transit Road in Lockport early Friday morning

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is at ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while walking on South Transit Road early Friday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 911 call at 5:16 a.m. on South Transit near Dorchester Road in Town of Lockport.

Investigation revealed that 54-year-old Ernest Wright was walking in the southbound lane of the road when he got hit, according to deputies on the scene.

Officials tell News 4, witnesses said multiple vehicles took “evasive action” to avoid hitting Wright, who was walking in the south lane just before the collision.

Mercy Flight transported Wright to ECMC, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The driver of the vehicle and his passengers did not suffer injuries.