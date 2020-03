LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday night in Lockport, a man was struck by a car on S. Transit Rd. near Robinson.

The collision occurred around 8:30 p.m. when the man was trying to cross the road. When he was hit, the man was thrown into the median.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning, and it’s not clear what kind of condition the man is in.