LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday around 1 a.m., Lockport police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Washburn and Lewis streets.

When they got there, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to ECMC to be treated for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information that may help police can call their confidential tip line at (716) 439-6707.