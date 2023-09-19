LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Lockport last year has been found guilty of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident.

In February 2022, the Niagara County District Attorney’s office says 39-year-old Lockport resident Nathan Marziale hit someone on Dysinger Road while the victim was assisting someone whose vehicle had become stuck in snow.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Rafael Medina-Gonzalez, remained on Marziale’s vehicle as he drove off, prosecutors said. His body was found in a snow bank about two miles from the scene of the collision.

“To say this was traumatic for Mr. Medina-Gonzalez’s co-worker and fiancée, who were present and witnessed it, is a gross understatement,” District Attorney Brian Seaman said. “The defendant’s concern that night was only for himself. The jury returned an obviously correct verdict in this case.”

Marziale faces two and one-third to seven years in state prison when he’s sentenced in November.