LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is looking for help finding a teenager identified as a runaway.

Michael Aughtry, 16, is 6-foot-1, roughly 180 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen in the Town of Lockport on Tuesday and may have ties to the Cheektowaga area.

It’s not clear what he was last wearing, but anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 438-3393 or (716) 438-3407.