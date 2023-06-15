LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenager last seen in the Town of Lockport this past Monday is missing, and the Niagara County Sheriff’s office is looking for help finding her.
Madison Wood, 15, has a thin build and may be wearing glasses. The Sheriff’s office says she has blonde hair, brown eyes and stands at 5’4″. A photo provided by authorities shows Wood with dyed, reddish hair.
Wood’s disappearance is not believed to be suspicious, authorities tell us. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call either (716) 438-3393 or (716) 438-3407.
