LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing 16-year-old from Sweetwater, Texas, was located in Lockport on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Dezarae Jones, who had been reported as a runaway out of Sweetwater on June 1, was located after authorities say they received word that she could be heading to the New York area.

Our sister station KTAB reported that Jones had been last seen at a Love’s Travel Stop prior to being located.