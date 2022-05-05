LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead as the result of a hit-and-run Thursday morning in Lockport.

Around 5:45 a.m., Lockport police were notified of a man lying in the road at S. Transit Street and Nichols.

Police responded to the scene, and there, a body was found. At this point, they say the vehicles involved in the man’s death had already left the scene.

One of the drivers police say was involved was later located, but it’s not clear where the other driver or their vehicle is.

No names regarding this matter have been released by police. News 4 will provide more information when it becomes available.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Lockport Police Department’s tip line at (716) 439-6707.