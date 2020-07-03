Motorcyclist dies after crash on Transit Road in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist has died after colliding with another vehicle in Lockport.

Friday morning, shortly before 8 a.m., a vehicle turned left off Tonawanda Creek Rd. while three motorcyclists were headed south on Transit Rd.

Two of the motorcyclists were able to avoid the vehicle, but the other one hit it.

The motorcyclist, 31-year-old Lockport resident Michael Hixenbaugh, was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital as crews shut down part of Transit Rd.

Hixenbaugh later succumbed to his injuries.

The other driver, an 80-year-old Lockport man, was not injured.

Transit Rd. was reopened around 11 a.m.

