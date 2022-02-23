Motorcyclist killed in Lockport crash

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lockport early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m., New York State troopers say they noticed a motorcyclist at the intersection Union and Washburn Street. They say the motorcycle didn’t have registration and the operator was without a helmet.

State police began to chase after the driver in their vehicle, but eventually stopped as the motorcycle continued to flee.

The motorcycle was later found at the intersection of Main and Market streets after crashing. It was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Troopers attempted to save the driver, whose name has not been released, but could not. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.