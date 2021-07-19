New WellNow Urgent Care center to open in Lockport this Wednesday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, WellNow Urgent Care will open its eighteenth center in western New York.

The newest addition is coming to Lockport (5801 South Transit Rd.), and will open on Wednesday.

“Injuries and illnesses show up at the most inconvenient times – an injury or tick bite while enjoying a summer outing, a sick child at bedtime, or the sudden need for a COVID-19 PCR test. We’re proud to be a convenient destination for patients to receive the care they need, when they need it, rather than sitting for hours in an emergency room or delaying care.” Dr. John Radford, president at WellNow Urgent Care

The new center will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Appointments are not needed, but those who wish to make one can do so here.

WellNow providers can also be contacted virtually at any time here. A full list of services, which include COVID-19 tests, can be found here.