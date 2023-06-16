LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — We are still waiting to hear what caused the Lockport Cave boat to capsize on Monday, an accident that killed a 65-year-old man and caused injuries to several others.

The business was closed on Tuesday following a city inspection that found electrical issues, which included exposed electrical wiring underwater.

The News 4 Investigates team foiled for freedom of information for all code violations and any building or safety inspection reports for the Lockport Cave and underground boat ride off Gooding Street in Lockport that the city has record of on file.

The documents that News 4 received from the city on Friday did not include any code violations or inspection reports of the attraction before Monday. In addition, it remains unclear who had oversight of the attraction to ensure that it was safe.

According to reports, this was not the first time a boat had capsized there. According to the Associated Press, an incident in 2015 caused a boat to capsize in the caves.

News 4 has made attempts to reach the property owner, but have not heard back.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that she will propose changes for what she says will better regulate the tourism industry.

The announced proposed legislation will give the New York State Office of Parks and Recreation authority to regulate commercial tourism boats that operate in caves. The office already oversees commercial boats, just not on non-navigable water, like in caves.

Hochul said that this will close a loophole and help prevent future tragedies.