LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–One Niagara County business is being cited for the sale of tobacco to minors.

The Niagara County Department of Health and the Sheriff’s Office cited and fined Town and Country Club at 717 East Ave. in Lockport for their first violation of selling to minors.

According to the Department of Health, between the beginning of July and the end of September, 30 compliance checks were conducted, using 16 and 17-year-olds under adult supervision to try and purchase tobacco products without ID and being truthful about their age.

The Department of Health asks anyone with additional questions or concerns regarding selling tobacco to minors to call 716-439-7581.