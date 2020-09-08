Niagara County Department of Health confirms rabid bat found in City of Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Department of Health reports a confirmed rabid bat in the City of Lockport on Continental Drive last Friday.

Officials say the bat was captured for testing on September 1 and was considered a surveillance specimen, as there were no known exposures to humans or pets.

The New York State Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center tested the bat.

Scott Ecker, Associate Supervising Sanitarian says, “bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal is confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample. Please contact this office if a bat gets into your home to discuss if there is a reason to be concerned before you release or dispose of the bat.”

To learn more, click here.