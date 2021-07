LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, the Niagara County Department of Public Works will begin to survey Rapids Rd. in preparation for a road resurfacing project.

The surveying will take place between Raymond Rd. and Goodrich Rd.

Flyers will be placed on the doors of nearby residences and businesses, letting them know who to contact if they have questions.

Right now, the resurfacing project is tentatively scheduled for 2023.