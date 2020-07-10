Niagara County holding free Farmers-to-Families food box giveaway

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Cornell Cooperative Extension is hosting its fourth Farmers-to-Families food box giveaway at the Niagara County Fairgrounds today.

The giveaway, in partnership with acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti, and other members of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, runs from now until all boxes have been handed out at 4487 Lake Avenue in Lockport.

Organizers ask those attending to enter Gate 1 at the Fairgrounds, and all Niagara County residents are welcome to pick up a free box. This is not limited to families with children.

There will be only one food box available per household, and this is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Residents are asked to open their trunk or their side door as they approach the pickup location, wear their face masks, and maintain social distancing.

