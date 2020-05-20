Niagara County holding mask drive-thru for workers

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — For those heading back to work in Niagara County, the Department of Emergency Services is making sure masks are available.

County Legislator Will Collins announced that the department will be holding a two-day drive-thru mask pickup station.

Phase One workers include those in construction, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, fishing, hunting, retail (curbside and drop-off) and wholesale trade.

“We are happy that Phase One is underway and want it to be a success, and part of that means making sure businesses take the proper precautions to protect their employees and clients” said Collins, who owns his own construction company. “Niagara County wants to do all we can to help facilitate this which is why we are providing face coverings at no charge.”

The cloth masks, which were acquired through the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, can be picked up at the department’s Public Safety Training Facility at 5574 Niagara St. Ext. in Lockport.

The drive-thru will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Supplies are limited.

“These masks are also available to businesses that cannot yet open, but should already be putting their safety plans together,” said Collins. “As a contractor, I have been working on my COVID-19 safety plan and the steps I need to take to reopen. No matter the phase of reopening your business falls into, it’s never too soon to begin planning and that includes making sure you have the necessary supplies like masks.”

Interested business owners can complete the mask request form available online.

Businesses opening in future phases may request masks as well. Completed forms can be submitted to NCEM@niagaracounty.com.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.