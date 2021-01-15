Niagara County: Nearly 1,000 vaccinated during this week’s POD events

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Health says this week’s Point of Dispensing (POD) COVID-19 vaccine operations went very well, citing “years of planning and valuable partnerships.”

The county’s Director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness, Elise Pignatora, says nearly 1,000 people were vaccinated this week, and that the county is “well positioned to double that number” in the next week.

This week, the county was able to freely use Lockport’s Transit Drive-In property to dispense vaccines. Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton says the Transit Drive-In “has been very accommodating and supportive” of Niagara County’s mass vaccination campaign.

Transit Drive-In Owner Rick Cohen says “Making our facilities available is the easy part. The real work will be undertaken by the many dedicated public employees and volunteers working together on behalf of Niagara County residents, who will be coordinating and staffing the vaccination site.”

Pignatora says the drive-in is “ideal” for vaccinations since it has a number of large parking lots and an FM transmitter that lets the county broadcast patient education.

Eligibility and pre-registration information can be found here.