Niagara County postpones vaccines scheduled for Tuesday at Kenan Center

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The vaccination clinic that was planned for Tuesday at the Kenan Center in Lockport has been postponed.

The Niagara County Department of Health says this is due to the snowstorm expected to arrive Monday night.

This clinic was meant for people needing a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who were scheduled for Tuesday will get an email from the Department of Health with registration links to secure a time between 9 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. on either Wednesday or Thursday.

People without Internet access can call 211 to reschedule their appointment.

For people who already have an appointment on Wednesday or Thursday, those appointment dates and times won’t change.