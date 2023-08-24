LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Niagara County roads are set to temporarily close, some for more than a month.

The closures, which are happening in Lockport, Wilson and Porter, are due to culvert replacement projects. Although separate areas, Edbauer Construction successfully bid on them as one project.

Here’s where the replacements are happening, as well as the closure dates:

Wilson – Chestnut Road between North and Beebe roads (Sept. 5)

– Chestnut Road between North and Beebe roads (Sept. 5) Lockport – Beattie Avenue between Collins Drive and Dysinger Road (Sept. 18)

– Beattie Avenue between Collins Drive and Dysinger Road (Sept. 18) Porter – Ransomville Road between Balmer and Moore roads (Oct. 2)

“We continue to make investment in our roads and bridges a top priority, and our DPW team, led by Commissioner Meal, has successfully completed numerous projects over the last few years,” Niagara County Legislator Will Collins said. “Hopefully, we will have good weather this fall so we can keep the inconveniences to motorists at a minimum and complete these projects on time.”

The work is expected to be finished by Oct. 31. In the meantime, detours will be posted.