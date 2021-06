LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help locating a teen.

Authorities say 14-year-old Joseph Molina was last seen in the City of Lockport on June 4 wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and white and black sneakers.

Deputies describe Molina as white, 5’1″, 120 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact them at 716-438-3393 or during business hours at 716-438-3328.