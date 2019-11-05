Niagara County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound suddenly dies

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff’s bloodhound JJ, handled by Special Deputy Joseph Moll, suddenly died on Monday.

JJ was bred, born, raised, and trained by Moll. She was a second-generation man tracker for the Sheriff’s Office, used for missing persons and criminal investigations.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, JJ and Moll were involved in high profile cases during their ten-year career as a canine team in the County as well as other agencies in Western New York.

The Sheriff’s Office says JJ was friendly and great with children, and when they participated in canine demonstrations and speaking engagements.