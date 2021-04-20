Niagara County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teen

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a runaway teen.

Elijah Cruz, 17, was last seen in the Town of Lockport on Saturday. At the time, he was wearing a red long-sleeved shirt over a gray hoodie, and gray skinny jeans.

Elijah stands at 5’3″ and weighs 105 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 438-3393.