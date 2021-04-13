Niagara County to hold vaccine clinic at Transit Drive-In on Wednesday and Thursday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Health will be holding its Point of Dispensing (POD) COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Transit Drive-In this week.

First doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available to people age 18+.

On Wednesday, 300 will be available, and another 1,910 will be available on Thursday.

“We will also be administering roughly 1,650 second doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, so our clinic will be busy both days. We had planned on also scheduling appointments for about 500 first doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Janssen vaccine, but we are postponing that for right now until we receive further guidance from the New York State Department of Health related to CDC’s directive to pause J&J.” Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton

To get an appointment, click/tap here or call one of the following phone numbers:

211

1-888-696-9211