Niagara County vaccinating thousands at the Kenan Center

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) has been working with the Kenan Center to dispense COVID-19 vaccines.

So far, Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton says five Point of Dispensing (POD) operations have taken place at the Lockport venue’s arena, and they’ll continue throughout February.

Previously, the Department of Health was using the Transit Drive-In for POD operations, but as the weather got colder, it was time to move indoors.

“For over 50 years, the Kenan Center has served as an accessible and safe space eager to meet the ever changing needs of our neighbors,” Kenan Center PR & Marketing Manager Parrish Herzog says. “This partnership with NCDOH exemplifies our commitment to the wellbeing and safety of our community.”

More than six years ago, the Department of Health identified the Kenan Center as a POD site. Mass dispensing plans have been exercised there since then.

Director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness Elise Pignatora says operations at the Kenan Center have “been very successful” so far, with more than 2,600 COVID-19 vaccinations completed there.

“The Kenan Center offers an accessible location for the community including a wide open indoor space with a front loop for drop off and pick up for individuals with functional needs,” Pignatora says.

In general, the county has administered 4,800 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 950 second doses.

“We are deeply appreciative of the Kenan Center for providing their property to us free of charge, to aid in ensuring community members receive their vaccine in a safe and equitable manner,” Stapleton says.

To schedule a vaccination, click or tap here.