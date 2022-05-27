NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man stands accused of biting employees of a Lockport liquor store during a robbery.

New York State Troopers responded to a robbery call Monday around 2:52 p.m. at the Wine and Liquor Outlet on S. Transit Road.

Robert J. Harris, 48, of Niagara Falls, was trying to leave the store with stolen merchandise when employees stopped him, according to NYSP.

Harris bit the staff trying to stop him “causing significant damage” while he was trying to leave, police said.

The 49-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery.