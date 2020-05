LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is continuing diagnostic testing this week.

The morning tests take place at the hospital and afternoon testing is moving to the east.

This week’s location is behind the falls medical center’s Eastern Niagara County Health home office.

That’s at 80 Main Street in Lockport.

Tests there are available 1 to 5 p.m. now through Friday.

Morning tests continue at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center also through Friday.