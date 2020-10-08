No cases of COVID-19 found during rapid testing of teachers, staff at Lockport CSD

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Health says there were no positive results when 119 teachers and staff in the Lockport City School District went through rapid COVID-19 testing on Wednesday.

“We know schools present unique challenges and there is no way around the fact we will have positive cases in our schools, but a combination of testing and following proper protocols is the key to mitigating exposure and spread,” Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton says.

Across the entire county, 12 new cases were identified, bringing the total to 1,853.

64 of these cases are still active, and two people are hospitalized.

1,688 people have recovered and 101 others have died.

More than 102,000 tests have taken place in Niagara County since the pandemic started.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.