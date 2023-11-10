LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — No criminal charges will be filed following an investigation into the fatal capsizing boat incident in the Lockport Cave.

The Lockport Police Department announced Friday that they have completed their investigation into the June 12 incident that left 65-year-old Harshad Shah dead and 11 people injured.

Police said after a full review of gathered information and in consultation with the Niagara County District Attorney, they determined that there was not “sufficient evidence” to support criminal charges in relation to the incident. The investigation has since been closed.

Shah was one of 28 passengers on a boat tour, operated by the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride, when the boat flipped over. Shah was said to have been trapped under the boat after it capsized.

The group of passengers were a part of a Destination Niagara USA tour and were all from Western New York.

One day after the incident, the Lockport Cave tour was deemed “unsafe due to electrical issues” and closed, but reopened in August.

Tours have been conducted since 1976 inside the cave system, which was created roughly 150 years ago. Since its establishment, the City of Lockport had no files of inspection reports or code violations, according to a FOIL previously acquired by News 4.

According to Lockport police, if additional information was to become available in the future, it will be reviewed and authorities will determine whether or not the case should be reopened.