LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nobody was injured after an elderly woman crashed into a Burger King restaurant in Lockport on Wednesday, according to the Niagara County Sheriff.

The incident happened around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday when an 85-year-old female mistook the accelerator for the brake and hit the Burger King, located on South Transit Road.

Her 85-year-old male passenger, nor anyone inside, was injured. The damage was determined to be non-structural and only cosmetic.