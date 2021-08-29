North Tonawanda church celebrates North African culture with 12th annual Egyptian Festival

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara County church is celebrating North African culture.

Saint Mary and Saint Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in North Tonawanda hosted its annual Egyptian Festival this weekend.

Church representatives say it’s been all hands on deck to make this festival happen for the 40-family parish.

And it’s all to highlight the heritage of Egypt and its surrounding countries.

“We’re about 14 different nationalities in our own parish. So while it is an Egyptian festival, it’s more than that. We want to share our faith and our culture in honor of Saint Mary with other people,” said Tom Gadelrav, St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church.

This was the 12th year of the festival.