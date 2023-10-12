LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local nurse practitioner was arrested and charged for allegedly selling oxymorphone while working at a medical group practice in Lockport, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Authorities say 55-year-old Michael Ostolski, of North Tonawanda, was arrested by criminal complaint and charged with conspiracy to distribute oxymorphone. They say, while working as a nurse practitioner at Acacia Family Health in Lockport, Ostolski was authorized to prescribe and dispense controlled substances.

They say, Ostolski, allegedly, over-prescribed oxymorphone dosage units to patients who agreed to “sell all or a portion of the prescribed pills for financial profit.”

According to authorities, Ostolski, allegedly, expected patients to give him sale profits during their next office visit. They say office visits were also being billed to insurance providers, including Medicare and Medicaid.

Authorities say data from the New York State Department of Health Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement shows that Ostolski, between August 2021 and September 2023, prescribed his “co-conspirator patients” approximately 123 controlled substance prescriptions, totaling 13,000 oxymorphone pills.

During an investigation, authorities say they conducted several controlled purchases of oxymorphone from Ostolski and multiple office visits during which, they say, he received cash payments.

Olstoski faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine under the charge.