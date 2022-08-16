LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police have made an arrest following an alleged road rage incident in Lockport.
On Sunday, Troopers responded to a report of an assault on S. Transit Road. They say Anthony Pache, 33, got into an altercation with someone regarding their driving.
Police say this escalated with Pache attempting to stab the victim with a knife. Pache was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault.
Following his arrest, Pache was taken to the Niagara County Jail for centralized arraignment in lieu of bail.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.