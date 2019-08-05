One dead in early morning crash on Transit Road in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man was pronounced dead after an early morning crash on South Transit Road in Lockport, according to police.

Police identified the victim as a 23-year-old male and the driver of the car. The car was registered in Virginia and police said that’s where the driver held a licence.

Police said the car was traveling north, believed from Buffalo to Medina, when it crossed over the oncoming lanes, left the road and hit a tree.

A passenger, also 23 years old, was taken to a Buffalo hospital.