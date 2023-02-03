LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are investigating a structure fire that broke out early Friday morning and left one person injured.

At approximately 7 a.m., police and fire units responded to the scene of an apartment on Sweetwood Drive after a 911 call stated there was a fire inside the building.

According to authorities, flames and heavy smoke were seen inside the building.

Authorities say one occupant was transported to ECMC with non-life threatening burns and all other occupants were evacuated without injuries.

The fire is under investigation by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team. No damage estimate was available, as of Friday morning.