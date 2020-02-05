One person dead after being hit by truck while crossing the street in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–One person is dead in the Town of Lockport after being hit by a pickup truck with a snowplow Tuesday night.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says the person was hit in front of 6491 Dysinger Rd. at 6:11 p.m.

Investigation shows the vehicle, headed westbound, struck the pedestrian as they crossed Dysinger Road.

First aid was provided immediately by deputies and medical personnel, but the person died at the scene.

An investigation into the incident continues.

Officials will not release the name of the pedestrian until the family is notified.

There are no charges filed at this time.