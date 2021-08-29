One person hit and killed by vehicle late Saturday night in Town of Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Slayton Settlement Road in the Town of Lockport late Saturday night.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says they received multiple 911 calls reporting the incident.

Officials tell News 4 initial investigation on the scene revealed the vehicle was driving west on Slayton Settlement when the person entered into the vehicle’s path.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation and is not hurt.

According to the sheriff’s office, they will not release any names until they notify the family.

Officials continue to investigate the incident.