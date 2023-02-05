(Correction: A previous headline in this story said that the shooting occurred in Niagara Falls.)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is hospitalized in stable condition following a shooting on the 600 block of Birchwood Drive.

New York State police say they responded to the scene of the shooting on Sunday, just before 4 p.m. There, they say 19-year-old Lockport resident Thomas McDowell shot a 38-year-old man twice.

McDowell was later charged with assault, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon after police say a 9mm pistol was located. According to State police, McDowell suffered a knife wound during the incident and left before Troopers had arrived.

Niagara Falls police took him into custody after officials say McDowell sought medical treatment. He went to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center before later being transferred to ECMC, they say.

McDowell was arrested after being treated for his injury. He was transported to the Niagara County Jail and scheduled for a Monday arraignment.

