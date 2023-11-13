BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are over $85,000 in damages following a fire at a home in Lockport on Monday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Multiple crews responded to 626 East Avenue just after 2:45 p.m. Monday, where a fire had burned a hole through the roof of the home and smoke was venting.

There were no residents home at the time of the blaze, and a dog was rescued from the home. Damages are assessed at a total of $87,600 between property and contents. One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene and remained on duty.

Four people were displaced as a result of the fire. The fire is believed to be accidental, but remains under investigation.