Overloaded dryer causes fire at Lockport hotel

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Lockport Fire Department cited an overloaded dryer as the cause of a fire at a Best Western Plus Hotel.

Thursday around 4:30 a.m., crews responded to the scene on S. Transit Rd., where they saw smoke coming from the roof of the building. At the time, the occupants of the hotel had been evacuating.

Once firefighters made their way into the front of it, they found the fire, which was contained inside one of three large commercial dryers in the laundry room area.

After stretching a hose line, the fire inside the dryer was quickly extinguished.

Making sure that nothing else was on fire, crews disassembled the dryer vent stack that went through the roof. They also used portable fans to clear out any remaining smoke in the corridors and rooms.

After investigating the cause, the firefighters determined that an employee had put too much linen, including different varieties, into the dryer, causing them to ignite inside.

Damage added up to an estimated $30,000 to the property and $200 the contents. No one was injured.

