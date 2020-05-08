Police looking for shooter after 2 hunters were shot in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two hunters were shot in Lockport, but it’s not clear who pulled the trigger.

New York State police say the hunters, with permission, were on a property off Raymond Road when they spotted turkey decoys.

After turning around to leave, they were shot. According to officials, the shooter identified himself, apologized and then left.

One of the hunters was struck in the face, went to ECMC, and is expected to recover. The other hunter was shot in the shoulder and back area, but was treated and released.

Police are working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to identify the shooter.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.