LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Health says a rabid raccoon was found in the City of Lockport this past Wednesday.

According to the department, two dogs encountered the animal in a fenced-in backyard on Center Street. Two days later, the raccoon was confirmed to have been rabid.

The dogs were already vaccinated against rabies, but health officials said their owner is planning to get booster shots for them. Since they were already vaccinated, they don’t have to be quarantined.

Rabies can be transferred from animal to animal via direct contact, even before symptoms appear visible. Health officials say that for animals that aren’t vaccinated, it almost always turns fatal.

Although this is the first rabid raccoon found in Niagara County this year, four bats have also been found to be carrying the disease. More information on rabies can be found here.