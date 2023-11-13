BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man who was convicted of rape 13 years ago pleaded guilty to child pornography charges that stem from the fall of 2020, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross’s office announced Monday.

Michael Lanham, 34, pleaded guilty to production of child pornagraphy with a prior sex offense, carrying a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison. If sentenced to the maximum penalty, Lanham faces a 50-year incarceration.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney handling the case, Caitlin M. Higgins, Lanham took a sexually explicit photo of a minor victim on his cell phone in September 2020. Lanham then distributed the child sexual abuse material in a private message to an undercover law enforcement officer on the messaging app Kik.

Lanham was convicted in 2010 of third-degree charges of rape of a victim less than 17 years old by a perpetrator 21 years or older.

Lanham is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. next March.