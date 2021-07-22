Researchers in Italy find WWII dog tags belonging to a veteran from Lockport, now they’re sending them back home

(WIVB) — A research group called World War II Tuscany Hunters recently unearthed dog tags belonging to a Word War II Veteran from Lockport.

Davide Fezzuoglio is a member of the World War II Tuscany Hunters. He says they found it while combing through former World War II U.S. Camp near Pisa, Italy.

They discovered that the tags belong to Thomas Jancetic from Lockport. They say Jancetic was an infantryman and he also fought in North Africa.

The group is returning the tags to the family very soon.