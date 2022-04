LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday, News 4 learned of the sale of the Transit Drive-In.

The drive-in threatre had been owned by the same family for decades. It’s now in the process of being sold to Dipson Theatres. The Drive-In is a summertime favorite in Western New York, and it’s been owned by the Cohen family since 1957.

Rick Cohen, who managed the Transit Drive-In for the last 35 years, joined News 4 Friday evening to discuss the sale of the outdoor theatre.